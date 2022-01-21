Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Expands By 15.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO remained flat at $$7.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $981.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn bought 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.