Short Interest in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Declines By 23.2%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 466,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 93,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

