Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Rises By 26.1%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 349,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.

MACK stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 91,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,913. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 29,679 shares of company stock worth $121,171. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

