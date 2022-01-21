Short Interest in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Declines By 22.2%

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ MAYS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. 806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a PE ratio of 185.96 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.