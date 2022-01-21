Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declines By 25.0%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,837,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.16. 5,030,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,566. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,619,000 after buying an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.