Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Decreases By 20.0%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. 9,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,353. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

