Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Drops By 21.2%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
