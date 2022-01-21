Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Drops By 21.2%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ GSMG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.86.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

