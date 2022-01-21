Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Decreases By 24.1%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

