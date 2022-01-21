Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expands By 25.6%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $88.35. 1,902,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

