Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Decreases By 24.3%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DAIO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,907. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $56,036.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Data I/O by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

