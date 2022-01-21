Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FAN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £980.43 million and a PE ratio of 47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 519.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 502.11. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 278 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.71).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.