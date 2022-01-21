Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

ETR SAE opened at €111.30 ($126.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -93.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.36. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

