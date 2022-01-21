Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 75.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.