Sharder Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $685,378.26 and $108,922.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

