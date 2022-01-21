Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.40. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $659.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

