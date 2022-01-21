Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SENEA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 16,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

