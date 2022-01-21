Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.02

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 9620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

