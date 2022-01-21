Scotia Capital Inc. Has $32.34 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,996 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $32,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

