Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 111,410 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,410 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 125,621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

