Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market cap of C$9.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.88 million for the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.