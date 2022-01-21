SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCPL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 6,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

