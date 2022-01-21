Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.08 ($184.19).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €161.50 ($183.52) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of €164.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €152.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

