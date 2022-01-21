SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBFG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. 16,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707. The company has a market cap of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

