Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 319 at Citigroup

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. 298,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,567. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

