Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Posts Earnings Results

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $26.97. 298,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

