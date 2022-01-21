Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sandfire Resources America from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

