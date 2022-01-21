salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,001 shares of company stock valued at $85,454,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

