SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 41.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

SAIL stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.