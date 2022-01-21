RR Advisors LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

RR Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,261,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 10.9% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Antero Midstream worth $54,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.05.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.