Royale Finance Price Down 0.5% This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $288,509.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.88 or 0.07279543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.06 or 0.99954507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,737,016 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

