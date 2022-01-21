Roots (TSE:ROOT) Earns “Action List Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their action list buy rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. increased their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.79.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

