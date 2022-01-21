Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

