Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives $277.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $273.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.84. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rogers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rogers by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rogers by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

