Robonomics.network Reaches Market Cap of $8.46 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.95 or 0.00020720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $669,203.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,213,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,175 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

