RH (NYSE:RH) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RH were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $402.67 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

