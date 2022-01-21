Reviewing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & ENI (NYSE:E)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Lekoil has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lekoil and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A ENI 2.53% 6.85% 2.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lekoil and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 0 5 12 0 2.71

ENI has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Lekoil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lekoil and ENI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A ENI $51.34 billion 1.05 -$9.86 billion $1.02 29.26

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENI.

Summary

ENI beats Lekoil on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

