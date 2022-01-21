Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wynn Macau, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Macau in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Macau’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of WYNMF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

