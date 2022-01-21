Research Analysts Set Expectations for Meritage Homes Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $19.14 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

NYSE MTH opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 162.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

