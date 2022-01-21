Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “na” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.29.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.96 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

