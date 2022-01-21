Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 188.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 860.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 540,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 151,105 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.