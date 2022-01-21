Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 3,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock has a market cap of $992.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 457,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 189,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

