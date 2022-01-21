Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $423,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $4,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

