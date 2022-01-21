Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Buys $14,071,250.10 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 152,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $40.00.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
