Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RNLX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.18. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

