Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.65, but opened at $22.93. Regions Financial shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 149,917 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

