Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.87 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for about $185.16 or 0.00485422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $30.87 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.14 or 1.00146193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00026955 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,697 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.