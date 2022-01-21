Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.02. Redknee Solutions shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01.

About Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN)

Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.

