Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Up 7.7%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 130,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 123,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$60.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

