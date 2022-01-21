Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Short Interest Update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,088,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXRX remained flat at $$12.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

