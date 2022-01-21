Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 390,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Raymond James stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $110.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.13.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

